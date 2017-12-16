Unexpected miracles

In less than a week it will be Christmas.

Many of you are scurrying around trying to find the perfect gift for friends, family, or co-workers.

With all the hustle and bustle, we sometimes get overwhelmed with busyness and forget the true meaning of Christmas.

In the last year we’ve seen some horrible things happening in our world.

Storms, fires, and floods have destroyed thousands of people’s home’s and possessions.

Some of you have lost loved ones or are suffering from illness or unemployment.

Thousands of angry people protested in the streets, hoping for change.

There are seasons in our life, when everything seems to be falling apart,

and we become lonely, depressed, and afraid.

Studying the Bible helps us cope with injustice, and to see how we can change our world for the better,

if we are willing to change…

In a little town called Nazareth, a young woman, perhaps only in her teens named Mary, was

deep in thought dreaming about her wedding day, to a hardworking carpenter named Joseph.

It was probably an arranged marriage, but never the less, a joyous and happy time for the couple

and their families.

Suddenly an angel named Gabriel appeared before Mary and said…

Do not be afraid, for you have found favor with God and are blessed

among women.

You will soon give birth to a son, and you are to call him Jesus. He will be great

and shall be called the Son of the Most High. The Lord will give him the throne

of his father David, and he will reign over the house of Jacob forever.

Hundreds of years before, God had promised King David that the Messiah

would be born from his seed.

The Bible says…

The LORD hath sworn in truth unto David; he will not turn from it; Of the fruit of thy body will

I set upon thy throne. If thy children will keep my covenant and my testimony that I shall

teach them their children shall also sit upon thy throne for evermore. Psalm 132:11-12

Mary was frightened and asked, how can this be, since I am a virgin?

The angel replied…

The Holy Ghost shall come upon you, and the power of the Highest shall overshadow you.

The holy one born to you will be called the Son of God.

Elisabeth your cousin, who was thought to be barren, is also with child,

in her old age. She is in her sixth month.

For with God nothing shall be impossible. Luke 1:37

Mary answered, may it be unto me according to your words.

Mary loved God and was deeply honored by

his request for her to be the mother to His son.

It meant great sacrifice on her part, for she

would have to find a way to tell Joseph and her

family about this pregnancy.

Even though the marriage had not taken place,

they were legally bound together and could not

end the engagement, unless there was a written

divorce granted. This would mean public

disclosure of her pregnancy, gossip, shame

and disgrace.

She would also be at risk of being publicly

stoned for infidelity.

It took great courage on her part, trusting

God to work out all the details of His

amazing plan.

She didn’t tell Joseph or her family right away…

but immediately went to visit her cousin Elisabeth,

who lived in the hill country of Judea.

When Mary arrived at Elisabeth’s home she

entered and greeted her.

When Elisabeth heard her greeting, the child

in her womb, leaped inside of her and Elisabeth

was filled with the Holy Spirit. She cried…

Blessed are you among women and blessed is the

child you will bear! Why am I so favored that

the Mother of the Lord should come to visit me?

When I heard your voice, the baby in my womb

leaped for joy.

Blessed is she that believed: for there shall

be a performance of those things which were

told her from the Lord. Luke 1:45

Mary replied…My soul magnifies the Lord

and my spirit rejoices in God my Saviour.

He saw my lowly estate and from now

on all generations will call me blessed.

His mercy is on those who fear him from

generation to generation.

Mary stayed with Elisabeth and Zacharias for

about 3 months and then returned home.

When God called Mary, she had other plans for her life…

but had to lay them down, to fulfill her divine destiny.

She considered herself blessed, even though some people

might gossip about her and call her son illegitimate.

So today I ask you…What would you do, if this happened to you?

Would you risk losing the love of your life and change your plans if God asked you to?

Would you gladly be the mother of a child you had not planned on…or would you abort it?

The story of Mary shows us that sometimes God has different plans for us, than we’d hoped

or dreamed about.

Adversity, fear, and separation from loved ones can makes us feel lonely and desperate at times…

Whatever you’re facing; I want you to know, you’re not alone.

Beloved, the same God who took care of Mary and her son Jesus, is willing and able to take

care of you, if you only ask.

Life may not be perfect right now, but God has an awesome and beautiful plan for your life.

Open up your heart and allow him to flood your soul with inner peace and joy.

You are blessed, so take time to thank God for the most beautiful gift you will ever receive.

His name is Jesus!

Father, we thank you Mary, the mother of your son, Jesus.

She humbly and gladly changed her plans for you, so our lives

would be blessed.

This Christmas, help us to slow down…to reflect on the true meaning of Christmas.

Fill us with love, joy, peace, kindness, and compassion, so people will see Jesus

through us. With you, all things are possible!

Amen

Have a beautiful and blessed day!

Valerie Rousseau

