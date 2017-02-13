Valentine’s Day treat…let’s do something sweet!

This week, in many parts of the world, people celebrate Valentine’s Day.

They usually send cards, candy, or flowers to someone as an expression of love

or appreciation.

If we don’t have a romantic love in our life, we are tempted to feel sorry for ourselves, become depressed,

bitter and cynical.

When a couple marries, they vow to love someone, until death parts them, in sickness and in health, for better or worse,

for richer or poorer.

We should take these promises seriously, and not just quit and split, when we’re not happy.

My husband and I have been married for over 37 years now, but there are seasons in every marriage, where the stresses of life,

financial problems, job loss, sickness, or heartache cause you not to always be happy.

If we go into marriage realizing this, and listening to people have stayed together, we can make better choices,

and have a wonderful relationship that will last a lifetime.

For years my husband has loved to watch football…but growing up, it was not a part of our life.

Whenever it would come on T.V., I would retreat to the other room, to read or watch something that interested me.

This past fall, I decided to make a conscious effort to learn something new, and become interested in football…

to surprise and amaze my husband.

I would go on-line to research the players, learn the quarterback’s names… and pick the teams who I thought would win.

He was thrilled when I’d ask him questions, and “be all there” as he explained certain aspects of the game.

It heightened our love for one another, and we now have something new and fun to talk about and share together.

Whether you’re married, single, or dating…this Valentine’s Day is an opportunity for you to share yourself

with someone who needs encouragement or companionship…

It may be a spouse, parent, friend, stranger, or loved one in a nursing home…

Instead of waiting for someone to bless you…

Spend the day being thankful for the opportunity to change the world

and spread the love of Jesus.

Stop texting and tweeting…so you can do something really sweet.

Ask God to help you learn new and creative ways to make a positive impact on the lives of others…

Forgive someone who has hurt you and watch God transform your life, your marriage, your family,

and friendships into something amazing.

Beloved, let us love one another: for love is of God; and every one

that loveth is born of God, and knoweth God. He that loveth not

knoweth not God; for God is love. 1 John 4:7-8

Have a Blessed and Happy Valentine’s Day!

Valerie Rousseau

