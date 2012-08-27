What’s bugging you?

Our life is a series of tests and challenges, to help us grow in faith and to learn to trust God fully

and completely.

We must continually immerse ourselves in God’s word, to learn more about him.

The problem many of us face is that we were not taught how to handle tests and trials as

children, so when we reach our teens and adult years, we may suffer from bouts of depression,

anger, and some times anxiety attacks.

I’ve been away from the computer for a few weeks because our old computer died…

but God has been teaching me some valuable lessons, I hope to share with you all

in due time.

The wonderful thing about sharing our faith, and tests we face, is that others can often learn from

our mistakes and sometimes avoid falling into a pit of panic and despair when they face similar

issues.

A couple of weeks ago, as I was watering the flowers in the garden, I stepped into a bee’s nesting area,

and they were not pleased with me for spraying cold water on them.

They attacked my foot, and even though I had on jeans, socks, and tennis shoes, I got bitten several times.

Within a few minutes, my foot started to swell and react to the powerful poison from the bees.

I’ve been bitten various times, over the years, so I know you have to stop what you’re doing, and

take some Benadryl to help avoid a sever allergic attack.

I put a baking soda paste on the leg, along with ice…but it took several days for the swelling to go away.

Since then, I’ve been trying to be careful, not to upset any more bees…but Saturday, I stepped into a mess

of trouble.

Within minutes, 20 or 30 bees were circling my legs…and they were fighting mad!!!

I was prayerfully asking God to tell me what to do, and the Spirit brought this scripture to mind…

Psalm 46:10

Be still, and know that I am God!

Cautiously, I stood very still, and trusted God to tell me when it was safe to move.

Then I slowly backed away from the problem, and praised God I didn’t get stung again.

Later, as I reflected on what God was trying to teach me, he impressed this upon my heart.

We all face times when we upset or anger someone…like I did with the bees.

We don’t mean to upset anyone, but suddenly we are confronted with an anger situation we have to deal with.

An angry co worker, boss, sibling, or parent suddenly lashes out at us, and we’re bitten by their hurtful words or actions.

During those times, we need to take the hurt to God, and ask him to heal and comfort us.

We need to forgive our offenders and pray for them, so the total healing can take place in our heart.

At other times, when faced with an angry mob, bullies, or people just being down right mean…we have a choice…

We can run, and hope we run faster than our attackers…which probably won’t work…like if I’d tried to run from the bees….

Or…we can BE STILL…and KNOW that God is in control, and sees everything that is happening to us.

Just a quick prayer and time out to be still…can help us cope, and allow the Spirit to show us how to back up and avoid stepping into

a Giant mess of trouble.

Beloved, is something or someone bugging you today?…

Are you nursing a wounded heart or being attacked from all sides?…

Whatever you’re facing…God sent me to tell you that he loves you and promises to never leave or forsake you!

Be Still…and Know he is bigger than your problem and well able to rescue, heal, and help you.

When someone says a cruel word…

That really stings your heart.

Take that hurt to Jesus…

And let his love impart….

A calming sense of healing.

To mend your troubled soul.

Forgive them as your Savior did…

And then you’ll be made whole.

In the day when I cried thou

answered me, and strengthened

me with strength in my soul. Psalm 138:3

Be Still, Be Well, and Be Happy!

Your sister and servant of the LORD Jesus,

Valerie Rousseau

