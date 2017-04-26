When friends betray…take time to pray

There will come a time in each of our lives when we are betray by a trusted friend or

family member.

On the internet, people hurl insults, never thinking about the consequences of their actions

may have on others.

God left us his word to help us see the heartache and pain others felt when they were betrayed…

or when they did something horrible that resulted in tragic circumstances.

Sometimes it’s difficult for us to understand…but there are people God brings into

our life that will cause us pain and heartache.

After 3 years of following Jesus, the disciples were disturbed when Jesus’ talked about death and suffering.

They had hoped he would become an earthly King, and they would be appointed

to key roles in his administration.

They had no idea that Jesus was born to die for the sins of the whole world.

Six days before the Passover, Jesus and his disciples were having dinner with Lazarus

who had been raised from the dead, and his sisters Mary and Martha.

While Martha served, Mary took a pound of ointment of spikenard, which was very costly,

and anointed Jesus’ feet. She wiped his feet with her hair, and the fragrant odor filled the house.

The Bible say Judas became indignant with the actions of Mary….

John 12:4-8

Then saith one of his disciples, Judas Iscariot, Simon’s son, which should betray him,

Why was not this ointment sold for three hundred pence, and given to the poor?

This he said, not that he cared for the poor; but because he was a thief, and had the bag, and bare what was put therein.

Then said Jesus, Let her alone: against the day of my burying hath she kept this.

For the poor always ye have with you; but me ye have not always.

Judas was very upset with Jesus’ response to him.

He allowed anger and the love of money to cloud his judgment.

The evening of Passover, the disciples sat at the table with Jesus to eat and he said.

Verily I say unto you, that one of you shall betray me. Matthew 26:21

The disciples were very sad to hear this, and each began questioning him…

Lord is it I? Matthew 26:22

Jesus replied… the man who dips his hand in the dish with me, is the one who will betray me.

The Son of man goeth as it is written of him: but woe unto that man by whom the Son of man is

betrayed! it had been good for that man if he had not been born. Matthew 26:24

When Judas asked Jesus if he was the betrayer…

Jesus said…

Thou hast said. Matthew 26:25

Jesus dipped a piece of bread into the dish and gave it to Judas.

After this, Satan entered his heart and Jesus told him….

Do what you must quickly.

When Judas left that night, the other disciples didn’t realize he was going to betray Jesus.

They thought he was going to buy food for the Passover, or for the poor, because he was the keeper of the money bag.

He went to the chief priests asking what they would give him, to betray Jesus into their

hands. They agreed to pay him 30 pieces of silver, which in those days, was the cost of

a slave.

Judas had instructed the soldiers…

Whomsoever I shall kiss, that same is he; take him, and lead him away safely. Mark 14:44

Late that evening; in the dark of night, Judas placed a kiss on the cheek of Jesus and called him Master, one last time.

With sorrow in his eyes Jesus said, Friend, do you betray the Son of man with a kiss?

Jesus referred to Judas as a friend, even though his betrayal must have hurt him deeply.

In his compassionate way, perhaps he hoped Judas would repent and be saved from his sins.

When Judas saw Jesus was condemned to death,

he felt great remorse for betraying him.

He went to the counsel, wanting to return the 30 piece of silver

saying…

I have sinned in that I have betrayed the innocent blood.

Matthew 27:4

The counsel said…so what…why would we care?

Judas threw down the money on the floor of the temple.

He ran out and hung himself, in his grief.

Judas was created by God to betray his son.

He was sorry…but his sorrow led to his tragic death.

He didn’t realize, in 3 days, Jesus would accomplish his mission

and rise from the grave.

He wasn’t the only one to deny and betray Jesus…but he let his emotions

continually cause him to make poor choices.

So today I ask you…

Are you angry or bitter with someone?

Have you been betrayed by a trusted friend, lover, or family member.

Has it caused you to say or do something foolish, which you deeply regret?

Are you depressed about your poor choices or the things someone has

said about you… that you’ve considered taking your own life?

Beloved, Jesus loves you and knows how much you’re hurting…

Don’t let emotions like anger, betrayal, or fear cause you to

end your life like Judas…

When you’re tempted to betray…walk away and pray….

Refuse to let words or the poor choices of others cause you to

act mean or unkind.

Jesus wants us to love our enemies and be good to those who use

or persecute us.

On the cross he prayed; Father forgive them…

If he could pray and forgive…we can too, through the power of the Holy Spirit.

Whatever you’ve done or someone has done to you…

Let it go…so you can grow.

Friends and family may have turned their backs on you…but Jesus never will.

He can give you beauty for ashes and help you to accomplish amazing things

in your life.

Father, thank you sharing the good, the bad, and the ugly things that happened in

the life of Jesus. Like Judas and the disciples, we too have sinned. Please forgive

us and help us to share your love with the world. Transform our lives into ones

that are blessed and beautiful. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen

1 John 2:12

I write unto you, little children, because your sins are forgiven you for his name’s sake.

Have a beautiful and blessed day!

Valerie Rousseau

