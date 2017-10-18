When your heart is overwhelmed, encourage yourself

In the last month we’ve seen horrible tragedies around the world.

Earthquakes, hurricanes, flooding, mass shootings, bombings, and threats of war.

There are seasons in life, when everything that could go wrong, seems to.

We see on the news the shattered lives and dreams of those who have lost their homes

and all their worldly possessions to disaster, or innocent victims of violence.

As we turn to God’s word, we see that other men and women faced similar struggles.

God shows us the good, bad, and the ugly things that have happened to

our ancestors… yet a man named David, a man after God’s own heart,

didn’t give up, even when everyone turned against him.

(Today’s devotion is from 1 Samuel 30)

David and his men were on their way back to their city in Ziglag.

They were eagerly awaiting a homecoming with their wives and families…

but instead found the Amalekites had invaded their land and burned their

homes to the ground.

Their wives and children were kidnapped, along with their livestock and possessions.

David and his men were overwhelmed in grief.

They lifted their voices and cried bitterly until they

had no more power left in them to weep.

David’s two wives, Ahinoam and Abigail were taken by the enemy

and now he was fearful for his own life…because his men blamed him

for their problems and threatened to stone him to death.

Abandoned and alone he probably felt like giving up…but the

Bible says…

David encouraged himself in the LORD his God. 1 Samuel 30:6

David called Abiathar the priest and told him to bring

the ephod (priest’s robe).

David sought help from his only friend…God!

He asked, LORD, shall I go and pursue the enemies

who have captured my family and destroyed our city?

The LORD said, pursue and you will overtake them.

Without fail, you will recover all!

David went with 600 men until they reached the brook Besor.

David and 400 men continued on, but 200 men had

grown faint and could go no further.

There was an Egyptian in the field and he was brought

to David. They took pity on him and gave him figs, grapes,

and water, for he had not eaten or drank in 3 days.

He was a servant of an Amalekite and was left for dead

because he was sick.

The servant said, we attacked Ziglag with fire and burned

it to the ground.

David said, can you take us to the people who have

done this?

The Egyptian slave replied, Swear to me by God that you will

not kill me or deliver me into the hands of my master and

I will bring you to them.

David promised and the servant brought them to the camp of

the enemy.

They were eating, drinking, and dancing…joyfully celebrating

the great victory and treasures they had acquired from the

battle at Ziglag.

David attacked the camp at twilight and fought until evening

the next day. Not one escaped except 400 men who

fled on camels.

David recovered all that the Amalekites took and rescued his

2 wives.

Each man’s wives, children, and possessions were recovered.

David took all of the Amalekites flocks and herds into their possession.

When they returned to the brook where the 200 men had grown faint,

they saluted their brothers.

The greedy men from David’s army said, we will not share our

possessions with the 200 who did not go into battle…but David

would not allow such selfishness.

He said, The LORD has preserved us against the hand of the

enemy and delivered us. Here is a present for you from the

enemies of the LORD.

Time and time again, David was abandoned by friends and

family.

His life was continually threatened…but he refused to give up

or feel sorry for himself.

He encouraged himself and remembered how big his God was.

In Psalm 61:2-3 David wrote…From the end of the earth will I cry unto thee,

when my heart is overwhelmed: lead me to the rock that is higher than I.

For thou hast been a shelter for me, and a strong tower from the enemy.

David prayed and asked God for wisdom when his life was turned

upside down.

He had lost all his earthly possessions, but he had not lost his faith

in God to deliver him.

God honored that faith and trust…rewarding him with all the enemy

had stolen…plus more!

David was allowed to be tested by his men to see if he would remain

faithful to give God the glory and praise for the victory.

He showed great leadership qualities by not being selfish or unkind

to his brothers who had become weary in battle.

Perhaps today you are weary and ready to give up.

You may have lost your home, family, health or job, but God is willing

and able to help you recover all the enemy has stolen from you.

You can spend your life wallowing in self pity…or rise up

in the strength of the LORD and ask him for wisdom and

power to overcome the enemies of your life.

It takes a determined spirit to encourage yourself in the LORD.

Jesus too was abandoned, rejected, and discouraged.

He was shamefully mistreated, but he encouraged himself

and God sent angels to strengthen him in the garden of

Gethsemane.

Beloved, your heavenly Father sees your tears and wants to help you recover ALL!

He holds all power in heaven and earth.

Cry out to him and run to the safe haven of his sweet embrace.

The Bible assures us…

For the evildoers shall be cut off: but those that wait upon the LORD,

they shall inherit the earth. Psalm 37:9

Don’t give up…Look up, encourage yourself, and watch God’s amazing hand

of favor give you beauty for ashes and double for your trouble.

Father thank you for the inspiring words of encouragement your son David and Jesus

left for us. Your word says…When I cry unto thee, then shall mine enemies turn back:

this I know; for God is for me…In God have I put my trust: I will not be afraid what man

can do unto me. Psalm 56:9,11

We give you our fears and ask you to exchange them for faith. Many have lost homes,

jobs, their savings, and health…but you can restore to us all the enemy has stolen and

more. All things belong to you in heaven and in earth. Give us your divine favor and

the courage to press on, until we are victorious in this earthly battle. If you are for us,

no one can stand against us.

In Jesus’ name we pray.

Amen

Give us help from trouble: for vain is the help of man. Through God we shall do valiantly:

for he it is that shall tread down our enemies. Psalm 60:11-12

Have a beautiful and blessed day.

Valerie Rousseau

