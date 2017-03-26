When your world comes crashing down, God is around!

A few weeks ago we had some windy days that toppled some trees on our property…

so now that the snow had gone, my husband and I have been cutting up the wood

and brush.

Whenever we clean up a new area, it looks beautiful, fresh, and clean again.

Clearing up dead wood is a lot of work…but then it can decay on the ground and become

mulch for new trees to feed off of….or a hiding place for squirrels or chipmunks.

Even the standing dead trees become feeding stations and a home for woodpeckers

and other birds.

In the Bible we are often referred to as trees.

Jesus said…

Matthew 3:10

And now also the axe is laid unto the root of the trees: therefore every tree which bringeth not forth good fruit is hewn down, and cast into the fire.

Like the trees, if we don’t continually spend time feeding on God’s word, we feel empty and hollow inside.

When trials and tests come, instead of casting our cares on the LORD, we allow them to eat away at our insides

and we feel stressed and depressed.

Suddenly what seems to be a tiny trial, sends us crashing down.

The Bible says…

Ezekiel 17:24

And all the trees of the field shall know that I the LORD have brought down the high tree, have exalted the low tree,

have dried up the green tree, and have made the dry tree to flourish: I the LORD have spoken and have done it.

Only God can help us face the storms and trials of life. His word gives us hope, strength,

and strong roots.

We must wisely admit we need his help, and because he is our loving Father, he will always hear and answer our prayers.

No request is too small or insignificant to matter to him.

He gently prunes off of our life, friendships or activities that are not necessary or his will for our life.

When we share our faith, even the dead times can help feed others who are going through storms as well.

The Bible says…

Psalm 1:3

And he shall be like a tree planted by the rivers of water, that bringeth forth his fruit in his season; his leaf also shall not wither; and whatsoever he doeth shall prosper.

Beloved, are you weary, empty inside, and about to crash?

He sees your tears and knows you’re lonely and afraid.

Cast your cares upon the LORD.

He loves you and has promised to never leave or forsake you.

Spend time alone and feast on his word.

Remember…

Those that be planted in the house of the Lord shall

flourish in the courts of our God. They shall still

bring forth fruit in old age; they shall be fat and

flourishing. Psalm. 92:13-14

Father we thank you for your living words of encouragement and hope.

Fill us with your power, strength, and peace, so we can go through

this life victorious. You alone can bless the work of our hands

and help us to bear abundant fruit in every season of life.

Reach down from heaven and help us up from the pit of

panic and despair. Your word says, no weapon formed

against us shall prosper. Plant your word in our heart

and help us to grow into the godly men and women

you created us to be. If you are for us, no one can

stand against us. In the Almighty and Powerful

name of Jesus we pray.

Amen

A tree of life I desire to be.

One who bears fruit for all to see.

One who has roots, strong and unshaken.

When life here on earth, is lost and forsaken.

God prune me and shape me, so I cannot hide…

That Jesus is the one, in whom I abide.

Help me share fruit, with all that I see…

So new seeds will grow into strong healthy trees.

The fruit of the righteous is a tree of life; and

he that wins souls is wise. Proverbs 11:30

Have a beautiful and blessed day!

Valerie Rousseau

