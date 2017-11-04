Whenever I’m afraid, I will trust you

Everywhere you look, you can see hurt and despair in the eyes of people.

Terror and tragedy has a tendency to cause us to be anxious and depressed about

the future.

In Romans 8 God’s word says he will work all things out for good, but we need to

be around people who will continually lift us up and remind us of the goodness

of God.

It is important to keep reading God’s word, and ask the Holy Spirit for wisdom and

insight about our situation.

We need to pray and praise God, even when we don’t feel like it.

Today let’s turn to Job 3 and see what beautiful lessons the LORD has given

us in his word to increase our faith.

Job was going through a horrible season of testing from the

LORD. He had lost his children, livestock, most of his servants,

and now his body was wasting away with a plague of

painful boils from head to toe.

Three of his friends came to visit and sat patiently with him for a few days

grieving…totally at a loss for words.

Job had not sinned with his mouth up until this time, but suddenly

his grief was more than he could bear and he began to curse

the day of his birth.

His soul was in bitter misery and he longed for death…

but it did not come.

He questioned WHY would his loving Father, do such a thing to him?

Sighing he cried…

For the thing which I greatly feared is come upon me,

and that which I was afraid of is come unto me.

Job 3:25

Job was in agony with no one to encourage him.

His wife had become bitter and told him to curse God and die.

Job didn’t understand that God sometimes allows suffering to

come upon even those who are righteous, to test and strengthen

their faith.

God’s word says…

Beloved, think it not strange concerning the fiery trial which is

to try you, as though some strange thing happened unto you:

But rejoice, inasmuch as ye are partakers of Christ’s sufferings;

that, when his glory shall be revealed, ye may be glad also

with exceeding joy. 1 Peter 4:12-13

Today you may be in a season of trials and suffering to refine

and test your faith. You may have given up hope and are

contemplating suicide. The pain may be so intense that you

are cutting or hurting yourself to release your frustration.

God sent me to encourage you and share some valuable lessons from our brother Job.

The things Job feared came upon him.

God says in his word, he has not given us a spirit of fear, but of

power, love, and a sound mind.

Fear is a negative spirit from Satan to make us afraid.

F alse

E vidence

A ppearing

R eal

When it comes, we must saturate ourselves with God’s word

to remind us how much he loves us.

Friends and family members may loose hope and not

be there to encourage us.

During times like these we must pray for the God of all comfort,

to breathe life and strength into our body and spirit.

We must ask God to send us encourager and seek out those we trust

to be our prayer partners and friends.

Cursing God or wishing you were dead won’t change your circumstances.

God loves you so much he sent his only Son Jesus to die for

your sins and mine.

He watched in agony as his son was whipped, cursed, spit upon and

nailed to the cross.

He stretched out his hands as if to say…I love you this much!

If spared not his own son, but delivered him up for us all,

will he not also give us all things.

Cry out to your Father and offer to him the sacrifice of praise…

even in the midst of your suffering.

Listen for his still soft voice beloved saying…

Fear not, I am with you.

Be not dismayed, for I am your God.

I will strengthen you,

I will help you,

I will hold you with my right hand of righteousness.

Trust that he has a plan, greater than you can understand right now…

He has promised to never leave you or forsake you.

King David also experienced many times of pain and sorrow

in his life. He left us beautiful Psalms to bring us hope and

encouragement.

Open up God’s word and watch him pour his healing balm over

your wounds and scars…

I had fainted, unless I had believed to see the goodness of

the LORD in the land of the living. Wait on the LORD: be of

good courage, and he shall strengthen thine heart: wait,

I say, on the LORD. Psalm 27:13-14

Merciful Father,

Thank you for the stories of Job to encourage my heart.

Forgive my fear and doubts. I know that any suffering

you allow is to help me grow in faith and refine me

for the work you have called me to do. Purify my

heart and transform me into the likeness of your Son.

I know you love me and trust you to lead me through

this valley of suffering into the light. Help me to use

my testimony to encourage others and win souls for

the kingdom.

When my parents, friends, and family forsake me, I

know you will lift me up and provide all I need.

Put a watch over my mouth and heart, that I do

not curse, complain, or sin against you.

I wait expectantly for your help and deliverance

and thank you in advance, for always hearing

and answering my prayers.

All praise and glory goes to you, my Strength

and Redeemer!

Let your mercy, O LORD, be upon us, according to our hope in you.

In Jesus’ name we pray.

Amen

I sought the LORD, and he heard me, and delivered me from all my fears…

This poor man cried, and the LORD heard him, and saved him out of all

this troubles. Psalm 34:4,6

God bless and keep you safe beloved…

You are special to Him and to me.

Valerie Rousseau

