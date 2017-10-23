Why are you so angry?

God has given us the Bible to show us how to resolve conflicts and

bring peace to our homes, workplace, and schools.

When we refuse to read God’s word, or heed it’s warnings, we

often become angry and bitter with one another.

Jealousy, pride, and greed are the root of many conflicts in our world,

and hurting people always hurt others.

(Today’s devotion is from Genesis 4)

Adam and Eve, the first 2 people God created.

Eve gave birth to her first son and said, I have gotten a man from the LORD…

and they named him Cain.

Eve became pregnant again and gave birth to Cain’s brother Abel.

These children were born after the fall of man, with an inherited nature to sin.

When the boys grew up, Abel became a shepherd and Cain a farmer.

They were taught by their parents to bring sacrifices to the LORD.

Cain brought an offering before the LORD from the fruit of the land,

but Abel brought the best from his flocks and the fat.

God had respect for Abel and his offerings…for they were

given from a pure and thankful heart…and were the choice

animals…without spot or blemish.

God did not respect Cain and his offerings. They were not

from the first fruits, or given with a thankful and willing heart.

Cain became angry when his offerings were not accepted.

He was jealous of his brother’s favor by the LORD.

A seed of hate began to take root in his heart.

The LORD said to Cain…why are you angry? If you do well, you

will be accepted…but if not…sin lies at the door…and

will rule over you.

Cain’s seed of hatred grew… and one day when he was in the field with Abel

…he rose up and killed him.

Perhaps he thought he could hide the murder…but God saw

what he did and said…

Cain, where is your brother?

Cain showed no signs of remorse…but smugly replied…

I don’t know…Am I my brother’s keeper?

God said…What have you done? The voice of your brother’s

blood cries out to me from the ground.

You are cursed from the earth which received his blood. When

you till the ground, it will not yield bountiful crops. You will be a

fugitive and a vagabond all your life.

Cain said…My punishment is more than I can bear. You have driven

me from the earth, and hid your face from me. Anyone who finds

me will kill me.

Instead of being sorry for his sin and the pain he caused

God and his family…he felt sorry for himself. He thought

he had been unjustly punished and was afraid someone

would kill him.

God did not condone the horrible thing Cain did…

yet in his abundant mercy said…

I will place a mark upon you. Anyone who kills you, I will

bring vengeance upon them 7 times.

Cain went out from the presence of the LORD and made

his home in the land of Nod.

He and his wife bore a son Enoch. Cain built a city

and named it after his firstborn.

Later God blessed Adam and Eve with another son. They

called him Seth, and Eve said…

God has given me another seed, instead of Abel

whom Cain killed.

God hated the sin of murder…but never stopped loving Cain.

Perhaps he placed the mark upon him to protect him, in hopes

he would later repent of his sins and receive forgiveness.

The seed of hate, envy, greed, pride, jealousy, and prejudice,

creates a desire in man to hurt or destroy our brothers and sisters.

God’s word says in 1 John 4:20…

If a man say, I love God, and hateth his brother, he is a liar:

for he that loveth not his brother whom he hath seen,

how can he love God whom he hath not seen?

Jesus commanded us to love our neighbor as ourselves.

God says…vengeance is mine…I will repay. He doesn’t want

us judging or plotting revenge against those who hurt others.

There is one judge and lawgiver…God

God says…

Whoever hateth his brother is a murderer:

and ye know that no murderer hath eternal life abiding in him.

1 John 3:15

God loves murders and all sinners so much that he sent his son

Jesus to die and take the punishment for our sins. He doesn’t

want anyone to perish and go to hell. His blood was poured

out on the cross, so we would not have to live under a curse

in fear…like Cain.

Even as Jesus hung on the cross…he prayed for his Father to forgive

those who crucified him…and reached out to save a condemned

criminal who was being crucified with him.

Today you may be in a prison with bars…or a prison of hate against

one of God’s children. Are you tired of struggling under that weight of sin?

You don’t have to be enslaved to anger any longer.

Jesus is standing at the door of your heart with open arms. He freely offers…

forgiveness and salvation to all who will believe in him.

Let him release you from anger and bitterness…

to begin a new life.

Moses, King David, and the Apostle Paul were murders…yet

God forgave them and powerfully worked through them,

to accomplish great things.

He can do the same for you…if you let him…

O most merciful Father in heaven,

Thank you for this beautiful new day and for the message of

grace and forgiveness shared with us by the story of Cain and Abel.

You have shown us you are fair and just in judgment…

but also kind and merciful to all who repent and turn from their sins.

LORD, I too was a murderer in my heart in my past. I have not always

loved my neighbors and ask for your forgiveness. Release from me

all anger, hate, envy, jealously, pride, and greed. Fill me with your

saving grace and cover my sins with the blood of Jesus my Saviour.

I ask him to rule and reign in my life. Turn my mess into a message

of hope for others. Thank you that there is no sin too great to be

forgiven. May all who read or hear this message be inspired to

release their chains of sin to you. Help us to offer sacrifices to you,

in thankfulness…from the first fruits of your bountiful blessings

upon us.

You have said, sacrifices of mercy and truth are what you desire most.

Release thoughts of vengeance from our hearts. Help us to

be forgiving as you have been to us.

Help all who have lost loved ones through crimes of

hate…to release their pain and anger to you.

Give them strength to trust you… restore to them

beauty for ashes. May your loving arms embrace

each precious soul upon the earth and make them

feel whole…loved…and accepted in Your sight.

In Jesus’ name we pray…

Amen

Thou art my servant; I have chose thee, and not cast thee away.

Fear how not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed: for I am thy God:

I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold

thee with the right hand of my righteousness. Isaiah 41:9-10

Have a beautiful and blessed day.

Valerie Rousseau

