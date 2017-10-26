In the last few weeks, we’ve seen some horrible tragedies around the world.

As we look at the devastation, our hearts ache for the people, as they mourn the loss of property

health, and loved ones.

When adversity strikes, our human minds search for answers, yet often God seems

silent to our prayers and concerns.

Instead of crying why, God, why?…we need to turn to scripture and ask

the LORD for wisdom, insight, and encouragement.

He comforts us in our afflictions, so we can then comfort others when

they go through trials in struggles.

The book of Job unveils an amazing story of how a righteous man was allowed

to be tested with horrible adversity, yet God allowed it for a divine purpose.

Today let’s turn to Job 1 and allow the Holy Spirit to speak to our hearts.

There was a man named Job who lived in the land of Uz, who

was perfect and upright. He feared God and hated evil.

He had 7 sons and 3 daughters, and was considered to be

the greatest man of all the east.

Job was very wealthy with 7,000 sheep, 3,000 camels, 500

oxen, 500 she asses, and many servants.

His sons often held feasts in their houses, and invited their

sisters to eat with them.

Whenever their days of feasting were over, Job called them

to offer sacrifices to the LORD and sanctified them.

Job feared his sons may have sinned and cursed God in

their hearts.

He was a caring father and continually

prayed for his children.

One day the sons of God (the angels) came to present themselves

before the LORD, and Satan was with them.

The LORD said to Satan, where have you come from?

Satan replied, from going back and forth through the

earth.

Scripture warns us in 1 Peter 5:8…

Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion,

walketh about, seeking whom he may devour. Whom resist steadfast in the faith,

knowing that the same afflictions are accomplished in your brethren that are in the

world.

Satan is looking for godly men and women to prey upon, kill, steal,

and destroy. He is a merciless hunter, but cannot touch one of God’s

children without his permission.

The LORD said, have you seen my servant Job. There is no

one like him all the earth. He is a perfect and upright man,

who fears me and shuns evil.

Satan mocked…Why shouldn’t Job do good? You have a

hedge around him and all his house. He is blessed on

every side and you have made all the work of his hands

to increase.

Put your hand out and touch all that he has, and he will

curse you to your face!

The LORD said to Satan, All that he has in your power, but

do not lay a hand upon his body.

Satan went from the presence of the LORD and began his

vicious attack on Job.

One day Job’s sons and daughters were enjoying a day of

feasting in their oldest brother’s house.

A messenger came to Job and said, The Sabeans have

killed your servants and taken your oxen and asses.

Only I am left to tell you.

While he was still speaking, another servant came and

said…The fire of God has fallen from heaven and

burned up all your sheep and servants. Only I am

left to tell you.

While he was till speaking, another servant came and

announced, The Chaldeans came with 3 bands and

stole your camels and killed your servants. Only

I escaped to tell you.

While he was speaking, another servant rushed in

and said, Your sons and daughters were feasting

in your oldest son’s house, and a great wind

came from the wilderness. It has destroyed the

house and your children are all dead. Only

I am left to bring you this news.

Job rose from his seat and tore his cloak in a sign

of remorse.

He shaved his head and fell down to the ground and worshipped the LORD saying…

Naked came I out of my mother’s womb, and naked shall I return thither:

the LORD gave, and the LORD hath taken away: blessed be the name

of the LORD. Job 1:21

In all this Job did not sin or blame God foolishly.

Studying the story of Job opens our eyes to see God

allows men and women to be tested.

Trials and tests come for many reasons, and we should

always examine our heart when trouble comes, to see

if there is any unrepented sin for which we are being

corrected for.

If no sin is evident, we can learn valuable lessons

from our brother Job.

God allowed Satan to plague Job to prove his faithfulness

to the LORD.

The hedge of protect God had placed upon him and his

family was lifted, but God only allowed Satan to

afflict Job to a certain degree.

The LORD loved Job and gave him the strength to endure this

horrible siege of events, so God’s glory could be shown

through him.

Job refused to be angry with God, offering his praise and

worship, even when his life was shattered and his heart

was breaking.

Today you may be going through a season of trials allowed

by the LORD to refine you.

You may have lost your home, your health, your family, or job.

Anxiety consumes your mind and fear is hovering like a dark cloud.

God’s word promises…

Blessed is the man that endureth temptation: for when he is tried,

he shall receive the crown of life, which the Lord hath promised

to them that love him. James 1:12

God loves you precious one and sees the river of tears you’ve shed.

He sent his son Jesus into the world to overcome the powers

of sin, death, and satan, by his death upon the cross for our sins.

Those who endure temptation can find hope in knowing

trials are only allowed for a season, to test your faith.

Jesus said, in the world, you will have tribulation, but be

of good cheer, I have overcome the world.

You are building a spiritual account that one day will be

redeemed in heaven.

You will receive a crown of righteousness when you reach

your heavenly destination.

How wonderful it will be to take those crowns and lay them

at the feet of our Saviour, who loved us enough to save

us from eternal death and damnation.

Maturity comes when we learn to praise God, even in

the painful moments.

Your loving Saviour has promised to never leave you or forsake you.

Call out to him in your day of trouble.

He will deliver you, and you will glorify him.

All who call upon the name of the LORD, will be saved.

He is called the God of all comfort, for he understands how painful

this life can be.

Our loving Father loved you so much that he sacrificed his Son

to be mocked, ridiculed, spit upon, beaten, and crucified.

If he spared not his only Son, will he not also freely give us all

things.

Don’t be afraid, Beloved!

Lay those worries down at the foot of the cross and worship your

LORD and Saviour.

Trust him…for soon your mess will be transformed into a miracle.

Endure hardship as a good soldier of the cross.

Christ suffered for us leaving us an example that we should follow.

If we suffer with him, we will reign with him.

The sufferings of this life, are not worthy to be compared, with

the glory that will be revealed to us.

O merciful Father,

How thankful we are for the story of Job to encourage and

strengthen our faith.

We see that even a righteous man like Job was allowed to

be tested, to conform him to the likeness of your son.

Forgive me for grumbling and complaining about

inconveniences that are not worthy to be compared with

what Jesus endured for my sins.

My sins caused him to be beaten and abused,

mocked and ridiculed. Even as he hung on the cross

dying for my rebellion and sin, he lovingly prayed…

Father forgive them.

Jesus, please come into my heart and be my LORD

and Saviour. Cleanse me from my sins and help

me to live a life that is holy and pleasing in your

sight.

When adversity comes, help me to reflect your

light and love to all people with a grateful

and thankful heart.

May your glory shine brightly as the sun, through me

so all will know that I am your child.

I offer you my life as a living sacrifice. Show me

how to boldly preach and publish your words with

power.

We love you and thank you for bountifully providing for all

our needs.

Father we lift up prayers to you for all who are suffering from hardship,

sickness, or adversity. Be with the people who are suffering and help

them through their season of pain and sorrow.

We don’t understand why you have allowed these tragedies, but trust that you will

unite us in love and faith, and work everything out for good.

You have said call upon you in the day of trouble. You will deliver us, and we

will glorify you. Forgive our sins, and help us to be people of love and compassion.

Lay your loving Almighty hands upon each person and give them comfort,

healing, and peace.

Your word says, if your people who are called by your name, will humble themselves

and pray, and turn from their wicked ways, then you will hear, and heal our lands.

Remember your covenant with Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, so all will know that

your great and mighty hands have rescued us.

In Jesus’ name we pray.

Amen

Blessed be God, even the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father

of mercies, and the God of all comfort: Who comforteth us in all our tribulation,

that we may be able to comfort them which are in any trouble, by the comfort

wherewith we ourselves are comforted of God. 2 Corinthians 1:3-4

When on earth we suffer loss,

go with Jesus to the cross.

See the sacrifice he made,

so our sin debt could be paid.

When your eyes are wet with tears,

think of Mary and her fears.

How she could not understand,

why God did not lend and hand.

God sent his Son…He heard him pray,

To ask if there’s another way.

He answered no…He watched him die,

and then He lifted him on high.

So when your pain seems hard to bear,

think of Jesus hanging there.

On the cross to set us free,

so we could live eternally.

Go with Jesus to the Cross.

The Spirit itself beareth witness with our spirit, that we are the children of God:

And if children, then joint-heirs with Christ: if so be that we suffer with him,

that we may be also glorified together. For I reckon that the sufferings of this

present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory which shall be

revealed in us. Romans 8:16-18

Have a beautiful and blessed day,

Valerie Rousseau

