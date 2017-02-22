Wisdom from above to find lasting love

On the web and television we often see ads for dating sites offering to find the

perfect man or woman.

When we begin dating; it is wise to seek godly counsel from God and his word, so we can choose

a mate that will love, honor, and respect us.

Wives are commanded by God to respect their husband’s, so it is important to choose a man

who will treat us like a partner and friend; who will not be hurtful or abusive to us or our children.

Over 50% of marriages end in divorce and if we want to find our soul mate, we must prayerfully

ask God to help us make the right choice.

God says…we are not to be unequally yoked with unbelievers. If a man or woman honors and

respects God and his word, they will search for ways to resolve conflict without anger or violence.

They will honor their vows and not quit and split every time things get difficult or uncomfortable.

God warns us…

Proverbs 22:24-24

Make no friendship with an angry man, And with a furious man do not go, Lest thou learn his ways,

and get a snare to thy soul.

Beloved, if the person you are dating has a quick and violent temper, run as fast as you can away from

this relationship. You will be hurt continually and may even suffer from abuse to you or your children.

Proverbs 29:22 says…

An angry man stirs up strife, And a furious man abounds in transgression.

Proverbs 25:23 The north wind brings forth rain, And a backbiting tongue an angry countenance.

Proverbs 29:22

An angry man stirs up dissension, and a hot-tempered one commits many sins.

If you are in a relationship with a person given to anger, they will constantly be trying to provoke you

or stir up strife in your home. They are like poison to your soul and a thorn in your flesh.

God’s word says…

Proverbs 17:1

Better a dry crust with peace and quiet than a house full of feasting, with strife.

You’d be better off poor and living alone in peace; than to live in a mansion filled with strife.

King Solomon had hundreds of wives and concubines and wrote…

Proverbs 21:9

It is better to dwell in a corner of the housetop, than with a brawling woman in a wide house.

Proverbs 21:19

It is better to dwell in the wilderness, than with a contentious and an angry woman.

Proverbs 27:15

A continual dropping in a very rainy day and a contentious woman are alike.

He reminds us that being married to an angry man or woman is like living in

a home with a leaky roof. Every time trouble or a storm comes, they spill

their junk and funk on you and steal your joy.

God left us his word to teach us how to resolve conflict and live in peace.

If you’re living with someone who is continually angry and bitter…the Bible says…

Ephesians 4:26

Be ye angry, and sin not: let not the sun go down upon your wrath.

A soft answer turns away wrath…so try to resolve the conflicts quietly and respectfully before you

go to bed at night.

Watch your tone and words carefully …

Too often we spout off at the mouth and allow angry words to poison our relationships.

We are a like a wild stallion if we don’t learn to harness our tongue and emotions.

The Bible says…

Ecclesiastes 7:9

Do not hasten in your spirit to be angry, For anger rests in the bosom of fools.

Proverbs 14:17

He that is soon angry dealeth foolishly: and a man of wicked devices is hated.

Proverbs 18:6

A fool’s lips bring him strife, and his mouth invites a beating.

Many times violence and domestic abuse can be avoided if we just zip our lips and

pray for God to help us resolve the conflict. If we spill our guts and say the first thing

that comes out of our mouth, it invites strife into our home and we may provoke someone

to anger and violence.

The Bible says…Proverbs 20:3

It is to a man’s honor to avoid strife, but every fool is quick to quarrel.

Proverbs 22:10

Drive out the mocker, and out goes strife; quarrels and insults are ended.

As Christians we should strive to be peacemakers in our homes, workplace, and schools.

When we stop mocking and criticizing one another, we drive the strife from our homes

and quarrels and insults stop. God honors the man or woman who wants to resolve

conflict and live in peace.

His word promises…If a man’s ways are right with God he can supernaturally make our

enemies to be at peace with us. Proverbs 16:7

King David had many enemies and wrote…

Psalm 34:14

Depart from evil, and do good; seek peace, and pursue it.

Sometimes our homes feel like a warzone, but God reminds us…

Colossians 3:18-20 Wives, submit yourselves unto your own husbands, as it is fit in the Lord.

Husbands, love your wives, and be not bitter against them.

Children, obey your parents in all things: for this is well pleasing unto the Lord.

Satan roams around the world trying to divide and destroy our homes and families.

We can stop and block his attacks by listening to the loving instructions of our heavenly Father.

The Bible says…

Ephesians 4:30-32

And grieve not the holy Spirit of God, whereby ye are sealed unto the day of redemption.

Let all bitterness, and wrath, and anger, and clamor, and evil speaking, be put away from you, with all malice:

And be ye kind one to another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God for Christ’s sake hath forgiven you.

When we fight and quarrel with one another, we grieve the Holy Spirit and block our fellowship with God.

If we hold anger in our hearts, God will not hear our prayers.

Beloved, God loves you so much that he sent his Son Jesus to die on the cross for your sins.

He wants your life to be blessed and free from stress.

Choose your friends and dating partners wisely.

Parents, teach your children God’s loving words of wisdom,

so they will find love that will last a lifetime.

Cast all your cares and worries to the LORD precious one…for he cares for you.

No good thing will he withhold from those who trust him.

Father we come to you asking for wisdom for all who are dating and choosing

a mate. Help them to make wise decisions so their lives and homes will be blessed and

free from strife and stress. Help us to be loving and forgiving to one another, as you have

been to us. Take the bitterness and anger from our hearts and heal all the broken

homes and families. If you are for us, no one can stand against us.

In Jesus’ name we pray.

Amen

Pleasant words are as an honeycomb

