You belong! It’s time for your breakthrough!

The world is filled with a large variety of different religions and beliefs.

Within each religious group, there are people who become so zealous

and self righteous, that they hate others who believe differently than

themselves.

We see the horrible affects of hate and violence, by terrorists or

those who will murder or persecute others because they are taught

it is right to do so.

These people become so consumed by the sins of others; they don’t see

their own.

God loves his children and wants all people to be saved and come

to the knowledge of the truth.

We should not hate or judge these people, but rather pray for their salvation,

as Jesus did when he cried out on the cross…Father Forgive Them, for they know

not what they do.

Often when a person gets off on the wrong track, or is taught to hate

or kill in the name of their faith, our loving Father will divinely intervene

and show his children the error of their ways.

Before the Apostle Paul’s conversion, he was highly educated in the religious views of

the Jews and thought it would please God to persecute and destroy Christians.

He stood and consented to the stoning of the Apostle Stephen. He must

have had a very cold heart, to watch such a violent murder of a man of God,

and not be moved by Stephen’s prayer to forgive his persecutors.

One day when he was on his way to Damascus to harm more of God’s people, Jesus

shined a light into his eyes and revealed himself to Paul, who was originally named

Saul of Tarsus.

In the book of Galatians, Paul reveals to us, he was anointed by God, for his mission

in life and Apostleship. He suddenly realized, from his mother’s womb, God had called

him to be a disciple.

But when it pleased God, who separated me from my mother’s womb, and called me by his grace,

To reveal his Son in me, that I might preach him among the heathen; immediately I conferred

not with flesh and blood; Neither went I up to Jerusalem to them which were apostles before

me; but I went into Arabia, and returned again unto Damascus. Galatians 1:15-17

When God called him, he didn’t go around asking others what they thought about his new

choice of career…

or worry if he would be excommunicated from his local church.

He did not speak with men about it, except for brief conversations with

James and Peter, years later.

He did not think it necessary to become educated in theology, but rather relied on Jesus, and

the Power of the Holy Spirit, to anoint him for the work he was called to do.

His teachings and wisdom were given by revelation. Paul didn’t care if he had acceptance from man.

His goal was to please God and bring others to faith in Jesus.

But I certify you, brethren, that the gospel which was preached of me is not after man.

For I neither received if of man, neither was I taught it, but by the revelation of

Jesus Christ. Galatians 1:11-12

Immediately after his conversion and revelation, he traveled to Arabia to reach the lost souls

of the Gentiles. Afterwards he went into the regions of Syria and Cilicia.

He was unknown by face to the people, but they had heard of his violent persecution of

the Jews in the past, and marveled at the change of his heart.

Paul had a continual struggle with wanting to do what is right, and yet sometimes stumbled

like we do today.

He realized he must die daily, to the lusts of the flesh, just as Jesus died for us on the cross.

Paul was “born again” and transformed into a new creation…

He wrote…

I am crucified with Christ, nevertheless I live, yet not I, but Christ liveth in me:

and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by the faith of the Son of God,

who loved me, and gave himself for me. Galatians 2:20

Paul accepted the fact that he could not earn his forgiveness or salvation, but it was a free gift.

Others tried to act religious, in separating themselves from those who were

considered heathen or undesirables…

Fourteen years after his conversion, he went up to Jerusalem with Barnabas and took

his friend Titus.

Paul boldly stood up to Peter at Antioch, and accused him of being a hypocrite.

Peter had been eating with the Gentiles, but when some of his influential friends came

around, he suddenly refused to eat with the Gentiles for fear his “religious buddies”

would reject him.

Paul was deeply grieved to hear, the churches of Galatia were preaching false

doctrine and deceiving the people…saying they had to be circumcised, and fulfill

the laws of the Old Testament perfectly to be saved.

He wrote stern letters of correction to the churches, reminding them…

we are saved by grace alone, through faith in Jesus…

not by the works of the law.

The law is like a mirror, to show us our sinful nature and drive us to our knees in repentance. We must

realize, any change or good in us, is only by the grace and transforming power of the Holy

Spirit.

Jesus is the one mediator between God and man, and no one comes to the Father, but through him.

By faith, we can accept the free gift of forgiveness and salvation, believing we are forgiven and

no longer guilty in the eyes of God, because of Jesus’ death on the cross.

Satan or people who are religious, often try to make us feel we need to fulfill the law perfectly,

but no one can.

Some churches may actually turn people off by requiring them to complete denominational classes

before they can be baptized, receive communion, or become a member of their church…

But the Bible tells us that all who call upon the name of the Lord will be saved.

God wants us to strive for unity in the faith and realize we are all members of the body of Christ.

There is no longer Jew nor Greek, male or female…we are all one in Christ Jesus…

Today you may be struggling with fear and anxiety.

Your heart aches because you want to feel loved and accepted…

but never have experienced this kind of unconditional love…

People may have bullied or belittled you all your life…

but this is a brand new day…

You belong beloved…

Jesus loves you and it’s time for you to become the beautiful and blessed person

he created you to be…

He’s only a prayer away…

Jesus, can you hear me?

Calling out your name.

My tears are falling softly

Like the gentle rain.

Thank you Lord for listening.

Please strengthen my weak faith.

Just knowing that you’re here with me,

Makes me feel so safe.

Jesus, you can heal me

From the pain inside my soul.

I long to hear you whisper…

Your faith has made you whole.

“In the day when I cried thou

answeredst me, and strengthenedst

me with strength in my soul.” Psalm 138:3

Have a beautiful and blessed day!

Valerie Rousseau

