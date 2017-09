WHEN I MARRIED MY HUSBAND I MADE A VOW TO GOD TO BE WITH HIM FOREVER. HE MADE THAT VOW BUT ADMITS IT WAS A LIE. AM I BOUND TO STAY MARRIED TO HIM? HE HAS DONE LOTS OF THINGS THAT ARE DESPICABLE AND I CAN’T LOVE HIM ANYMORE; WHAT DOES GOD SAY … …

View the video now

from cbn.com

facebook comments: