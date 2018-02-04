You’re God

Today is Super Bowl Sunday in the U.S.

For several months teams from various states have competed, and now it’s time for the final face off

to see which football team will win the championship.

The winners get a large paycheck, a championship ring, status, and a victory celebration.

All players on a team are important, but only select people will be chosen as MVP…Most Valuable Player.

Some people a gifted at sports…and others like myself…Not so much….

…But one thing I have learned over the years is that I am Valuable…and so are You!

You may not realize it, but you have a heavenly Father who created you with unique and special

gifts and talents.

Sometimes we feel inadequate or inferior…because we’re listening to the wrong voices continually

telling us what’s wrong with us.

We allow people to bully or belittle us and then wonder why we’re stressed and depressed all the time.

So today, I’d like you to invite you to join a winning team, and become part of an awesome family.

God loves you so much that he sent his Son Jesus to die on the cross for your sins and mine.

We don’t have to be perfect or do anything to earn the right to be chosen, accepted, or loved unconditionally.

It’s a free gift and the most amazing one you’ll ever receive.

You are God’s Most Valuable Person…and you never have to feel alone or inferior ever again.

Father thank you for the wonderful words in the Bible, to show us how valuable and loved we are

in your sight.

Thank you for sending Jesus to keep the law perfectly for us, and that his death on the cross pays

our sin debt in full.

You are kind and merciful, loving and forgiving.

Open the hearts of all who are lost and lonely to receive Jesus as their Savior and the free gift of eternal life.

Mend the broken hearts, broken homes, broken relationships, and heal us everywhere we hurt.

In Jesus’ name we pray.

Amen

Have a beautiful and Super Day!

Valerie Rousseau

