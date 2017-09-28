You’ve got a friend who cares

From little on, we all have a desire to feel loved and accepted for

who we are?

Sadly, many people don’t know what it’s like to feel loved.

Some are so lonely, they turn to social media or dating sites…

hoping someone will be their friend…

only to find heartache and despair.

Many victims of ridicule and cyber bullying suffer from anxiety

attacks, depression, or commit suicide.

When we are hurt and rejected by friends or family members,

we try to put up a wall to prevent others from hurting us ever again.

If you feel empty or unloved, you need to know that God loves you,

unconditionally.

You are fearfully and wonderfully made in the image of your Father in heaven.

You don’t have to get all A’s on a report card or checklist of achievements

to receive his love or talk to him.

God is always ready and waiting to listen to whatever is troubling us,

and it is through our speaking to God, we pray.

We have an open hotline to someone who can help us with any trouble

or trial we’re facing.

So why don’t we feel loved?

We often compare the way our parents, friends, or family love us

and think that God couldn’t possible want to listen to what’s worrying us.

Being able to call God our Father, is the greatest privilege in the world…

and with that privilege, comes comfort, protection, peace and blessings.

We learn how to communicate with God by reading and studying his word.

God loved you and I so much that he sent his only son, Jesus, to live on

earth and die on the cross for our sins. He gave him the power to conquer sin,

death and hell, by raising him from the grave.

No one can or will ever love us the way God does.

The Bible was written by God, through the hand of various men, to leave us with

a written letter of love to share with us his warnings and promises.

We begin to understand how He feels when we reject him or disobey him.

We can find direction and counsel to any challenge that is facing us.

Jesus is our friend and God is our Father.

The warnings and guidelines are much like some of the guidelines that

earthly parents give us. For example… they told us to not play in the street,

or touch a hot stove, so that we would not get hurt.

Just like those warnings, God left us his guidelines and warnings to

keep us from hurting ourselves and others.

The greatest blessing a parent can give his child, is to teach them how to go to the

Father in prayer and in faith with anything that is troubling them.

Parents can never bless a child the way God can.

In the New Testament, God is referred to as Father, 245 times.

In Matthew 7:7-11 Jesus tells us about the Father’s love…

“Ask, and it will be given to you, seek, and you will find; knock,

and it will be opened to you. For everyone who asks receives,

and he who seeks finds, and to him who knocks it will be opened.

Or what man is there among you who, if his son asks for bread,

will give him a stone? Or if he asks for a fish, will he give him a serpent?

If you then, being evil, know how to give good gifts to your children,

how much more will your Father who is in heaven give

good things to those who ask Him!

This promise tells us that whatever we ask for, that would not be hurtful

or harmful to us, God will give us. Sometimes God doesn’t give us what we

ask for right away, because he’s waiting for us to be mature enough to handle

that blessing.

Just as a loving parent would never let his child just live on cookies and

candy, so God lovingly examines our requests and gives us what is good

and best to meet our needs.

When someone still behaves like a child, blessings may have to be left in

a “trust” for a while, until they are old enough or mature enough to handle

that kind of blessing responsibly.

Other times, God has a better blessing for us than what we asked, so he may not give us what we

requested.

In 1 Peter 5:7 scriptures says…

Cast all your care upon Him, for He cares for you.

When we speak to God, from our heart, we can ask for or tell him our

deepest desires or thoughts, knowing that he will never laugh or make fun

of us. He wants you to cast all those fears and worries to him.

To “cast” means to hurl or throw.

Just as a fisherman casts out his line, we must cast our troubles to Jesus…

but we must leave them with him.

Don’t make the mistake of reeling them back in a few hours later, and start to

worry about them again. That limits our blessings.

Sometimes it is helpful for me to write down on a piece of paper

the things that I just gave to the LORD to solve. Then when doubt

or worry comes to cloud my mind, I can say… I’m sorry, but I gave that

worry to God on Sept. 28, 2017. He’s my loving Father and he will take care

of it for me.

Worry and fear are thoughts put into our head by Satan to

cloud our judgment.

We must recognize what thoughts are pleasing to God and delete them

like we do spam on our computer.

We must consciously make a decision to quote a scripture promise that

uplifts and reminds us of the Father’s faithfulness.

Sometimes it’s helpful to put on Christian music and sing praises to God,

to get our mind and heart focused on WORSHIP instead of worry.

In 2 Chronicles 20 King Jehoshaphat was facing a battle and

was afraid. He made a wise choice and sought the wisdom of God.

He was not ashamed or too prideful to humble himself before God

and tell him that he was afraid.

He told God he did not have any power in himself to conquer his problem.

He admitted that he didn’t know what to do. He said that he would keep his eyes

on God.

He bowed to the ground and worshipped God his Father.

He appointed people to sing praises to the LORD.

God told him…

“Do not be afraid nor dismayed because of this great multitude,

for the battle is not yours, but God’s. You will not need to fight in this

battle. Position yourselves, stand still and see the salvation of the LORD,

who is with you. 2 Chronicles 20:15 & 17

The battles in this life, are sometimes overwhelming and confusing.

Divorce, unwed parents, blended families, or single parent households

are causing young people to not realize the importance of God in their lives.

They are not taught that a loving Father relationship with God can create a

solid foundation to build their life on.

Whatever your need is today, take it to Your Heavenly Father.

Let him love you, comfort you, and provide all your needs…

Great or small. The battle belongs to the LORD.

Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication,

with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God;

and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding,

will guard your hears and minds through Christ Jesus.

Philippians 4:6,7

Have a beautiful and blessed day!

Valerie Rousseau

